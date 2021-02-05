NAXS Nordic Access Buyout Fund AB: Publication of the NAXS 2020 Annual Report

Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Hong Kong, Canada, Japan or Australia, or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful.

The NAXS 2020 Annual Report for is now available on the Company's website, www.naxs.se. The Annual Report is also attached to this notice.

Contact information :

Lennart Svantesson, CEO

Telephone: +46 73 311 00 11

This information is information that NAXS AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.30 CET on February 5, 2021.

This press release and further information is available on the Company's website: www.naxs.se



NAXS AB



Attachment