The applicant tracking systems market in Europe is poised to grow by $110.32 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

The report on applicant tracking systems market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the digitalization of HR divisions of organizations and increasing use of cloud-based applicant tracking systems.

This study identifies the benefits associated with applicant tracking systems as one of the prime reasons driving the applicant tracking systems market in Europe growth during the next few years.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading applicant tracking systems market in Europe vendors that include Bamboo HR LLC, Bullhorn Inc., Greenhouse Software Inc., iCIMS Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jobvite Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SmartRecruiters Inc., and Workable Software Ltd..

Also, the applicant tracking systems market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers.

The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Large enterprises Market size and forecast 2020-2025

SMEs Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on end-user segment

Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Cloud-based Market size and forecast 2020-2025

On-premise Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bamboo HR LLC

Bullhorn Inc.

Greenhouse Software Inc.

iCIMS Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Jobvite Inc.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

SmartRecruiters Inc.

Workable Software Ltd.

Appendix

