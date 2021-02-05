Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Freitag letzte Einstiegsgelegenheit vor der Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUVQ ISIN: FR0013269123 Ticker-Symbol: BYNN 
Tradegate
05.02.21
17:02 Uhr
38,460 Euro
+0,180
+0,47 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
RUBIS SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RUBIS SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,38038,64019:33
38,38038,60019:33
Dow Jones News
05.02.2021 | 18:07
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RUBIS: Capital increase reserved for Group's employees

DJ RUBIS: Capital increase reserved for Group's employees 

RUBIS 
RUBIS: Capital increase reserved for Group's employees 
05-Feb-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Paris, February 5, 2021 - 5:35 pm 
 
 
 
The Board of Management, at its meeting of January 4, 2021, decided to make use of the authorization granted by the 
Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of June 11, 2019, established under Articles L. 3332-18 et seq. of the 
French Labor Code, to perform a capital increase by issuing shares reserved for eligible employees of companies 
participating in the Rubis Avenir Company Savings Plan (companies based in France) under the conditions described 
below. 
 
The maximum nominal amount authorized by the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of June 11, 2019 in 
respect of capital increases reserved for employees, is EUR700,000 (560,000 shares) including the amount of EUR128,546.25 
(102,837 shares) resulting from the capital increase reserved for eligible employees in 2020. Then, this capital 
increase is capped at a maximum nominal amount of EUR571,453.75 corresponding to 457,163 shares. 
 
The subscription price, set at EUR26.35, corresponds, in accordance with Article L. 3332-19 of the French Labor Code, to 
70% of the average share price over the 20 trading days preceding the decision of the Board of Management. 
 
The subscription period will run from March 22 to April 9, 2021. 
 
The funds invested in Rubis shares through the "FCPE Rubis Avenir" mutual fund will be available at the end of a 
five-year lock-up period, except in cases where early release is allowed. 
 
The new shares will carry dividend rights from January 1, 2021 and will be fungible with existing shares. 
 
The Rubis Avenir mutual fund was set up in 2002 to allow employees to invest in Rubis' capital, and thereby to 
strengthen the link between employees and the company. Rubis has performed a capital increase reserved for employees 
each year since the fund's establishment. All such transactions have enjoyed broad support among the Group's employees. 
 
As of December 31, 2020, employees of the Group held 1.32% of Rubis' share capital through the Rubis Avenir mutual 
fund. 
 
 
 
 
Contact 
RUBIS - Legal department 
Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Capital increase reserved for Group's employees 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:        English 
Company:         RUBIS 
                 46, rue Boissière 
                 75116 Paris 
                 France 
Phone:           +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:             +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:          communication@rubis.fr 
Internet:        www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:            FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:    Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:     1166131 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1166131 05-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2021 11:36 ET (16:36 GMT)

RUBIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.