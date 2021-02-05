The "Gluten-Free Ready Meals Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Gluten-Free Ready Meals Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Increasing digestive systems and cholesterol level related issues and rising instances of gluten allergies and celiac disease are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, price sensitivity is hampering the growth of the market.

The gluten-free diet is essential for people with gluten allergies and celiac disease, a condition which causes inflammation in small intestines. Most of the gluten-free foods available are healthy and help in the weight loss with the right combinations and proportions of other foods.

Based on the distribution channel, the convenience stores segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as these stores are easily available in cosmopolitical as well as developing cities which makes it easy for manufacturers to reach out to maximum consumers. By geography, Europe is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as stringent government regulation for labelling allergens such as gluten-free on food products and coupled high consumers following a gluten-free diet have resulted in an increasing number of consumers opting gluten-free ready meals in the country.

Companies Mentioned

Unilever

Nestle SA

Kirsty's

Kerry Group

Dr. Schar AG SPA

Conagra, Inc.

Amy's Kitchen

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Impact of COVID-19

4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Global Gluten-Free Ready Meals Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Frozen Meal

5.3 Dried Meal

6 Global Gluten-Free Ready Meals Market, By Distribution Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supermarket/Hypermarket

6.3 Online Stores

6.4 Convenience Stores

7 Global Gluten-Free Ready Meals Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.5 South America

7.6 Middle East Africa

8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions Mergers

8.3 New Product Launches

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies

9 Company Profiling

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/coo5j2

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210205005411/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900