The "Review of Digital Onboarding Best Practices in Russia 2020 Market Analysis and Trends, Rating, 100+ Best Practices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The subject of the study is the mechanics of onboarding in mobile applications and websites. Key study question was: 'How to solve digital business problems using onboarding mechanics: increase conversions, accompany, train, activate and return customers, reduce the load on internal services?'.

The publisher analyzed 212 digital services across 10 digital business industries. The researching team's specialists have compiled 9 user scripts for mobile applications and websites. The team went through each of the possible step by step. The publisher also organized 10 conversations with industry experts to study how the business implements onboarding mechanics, how they measure their effectiveness, which solutions are better for achieving goals.

The publisher chose 90 best practices out of 650 solutions. Based on the selected materials, the publisher has prepared universal recommendations for the development of onboarding in various digital channels. All solutions are systematized on a map of 22 business tasks at 8 stages of the customer journey.

The study was conducted in August-September 2020. The study results include: list of 100+ examples of the best practices in the various industries, typical UX-problems of onboarding implementations, comparative analysis of used onboarding mechanics, universal recommendations and insights, boxed solutions for digital onboarding.

Research findings include:

Insights and best practices will give you an insight into all the adaptation experience gained in various sectors of digital business.

Base of detailed descriptions of 90 best practices will significantly save time with analytics and work on digital products.

CJM of various products helps you find additional sections of the customer journey that can be digitized, which optimizes the consumption of internal company resources.

Base of 90 best practices. A detailed description of the best practices will reduce the time for analytics and thereby accelerate the time to market for digital products and functions.

Material for generating marketing hypotheses. A market overview will help you avoid repetitions that look like borrowed from other market players, as well as help you find trends in the presentation of information.

Key Topics Covered

About the Study Key Findings of the Study Needs of Target Audiences of the Report Study Methodology Best Onboarding Practices Recommendations for the Implementation and Implementation of Onboarding Mechanics About

