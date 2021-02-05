Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Freitag letzte Einstiegsgelegenheit vor der Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
05.02.21
08:10 Uhr
3,080 Euro
-0,040
-1,28 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0803,24019:04
PR Newswire
05.02.2021 | 18:52
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Purchase of Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Purchase of Shares

PR Newswire

London, February 5

5 February 2021

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")

Purchase of shares

The Company was today notified that on 5 February 2021 Zedra Trust Company (Guernsey) Limited acting as Trustee of the Northgate Employee Benefit Trust ("EBT"), completed the purchase of 574,210 ordinary shares at an average price of 274.62 pence each. These shares are to be held in the EBT and are intended to be used to satisfy share awards made under the Company's existing or future share plans. The EBT is a discretionary trust for the benefit of employees including the executive directors of the Company.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell / Jamie Hooper / Tilly Abraham: +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate plc is a leading integrated mobility solutions platform formed in February 2020 following the all-share merger of light commercial hire business Northgate plc and Redde plc, the provider of incident and accident management, legal and other mobility-related services.

The Group provides mobility solutions and automotive services to a wide range of businesses and customers spanning the vehicle life cycle across vehicle supply, service, maintenance, repair, recovery, accident and incident management and disposal through sale or salvage.

With an extensive network and diversified fleet of over 110,000 owned vehicles and over 500,000 managed vehicles in more than 170 branches across the UK, Ireland and Spain, the Group aims to utilise its scale, reach and comprehensive suite of integrated services to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders.

Further information regarding Redde Northgate plc can be found on the Company's website: www.reddenorthgate.co.uk

REDDE NORTHGATE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.