Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Freitag letzte Einstiegsgelegenheit vor der Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.02.2021 | 19:04
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rix.GG hires Jan "Careion" Hoffmann as Chief Operating Officer

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rix.GG, one of the fastest growing esports organisations in the UK, announces the expansion of its senior leadership team with a new Chief Operating Officer, Jan "Careion" Hoffmann.

Rix.GG hires Jan

Jan "Careion" Hoffmann has come to Rix.GG in order to improve and streamline the operational side of the business, driving the organisation closer to its 2021 goals. Jan brings a wealth of knowledge in the esports industry, having previously been the Head of Team Operations at FNATIC. Prior to working on the management side of esports, he was a professional esports player and coach.

Jamie Lewis, founder, said: "Jan's story is a great example of how esports players can find relevant careers off the server once they've hung up their professional gaming boots."

Jan "Careion" Hoffmann said: "I am incredibly excited to announce that I have taken the position of COO at RixGG. During the past few weeks, the RixGG Team has shown me nothing but professionalism and passion in our early conversations. I am looking forward to the challenge and working on all of the exciting projects in our 2021 pipeline!"

About Rix.GG

Rix.GG empowers esports athletes to reach their full potential through unique opportunities, support, and competitive training. Founded by Jamie Lewis and a team of investors in 2020, the esports organisation launched by signing one of the UK's best Valorant teams featuring homegrown talent. Rix.GG aims to grow grassroots esports in the UK by developing athletes, signing rosters in other titles, holding tournaments and other esports events. Learn more at https://www.rix.gg.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1433897/Rix_GG_Jan_Hoffmann.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1433896/Rix_GG_Logo.jpg

Rix.GG Logo

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.