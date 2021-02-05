Neutra Corp: Neutra Launches New Website, Giving Customers and Investors a Fresh View of Company

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2021 / As we kick off 2021, Neutra Corporation (OTC PINK:NTRR) is launching its wholly-owned subsidiary's new website that gives VIVIS CBD a bright new look and messaging. VIVIS CBD's existing website - viviscbd.com / viviscorp.com - has used the same format for more than a year - an eternity in Internet marketing.

"I'm stoked to launch of our new site," said Neurta Corp. CEO Sydney Jim. "I feel like our previous site was quite a bit outdated, so it was time for a fresh new face. With our new site launch, we are going to offer brand new affordable pricing and FREE SHIPPING for the month of February."

As VIVIS CBD pushes forward in the new year, VIVIS gets ready to offer a new product line as well as placements in retail locations around the nation and potentially finalization of a new cultivation site in Texas. The coming year looks as if it holds great promise for the company and its wholly owned subsidiary VIVIS. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed demand for quality hemp-based CBD products like those VIVIS manufactures and markets. According to market research group Brightfield, 40 percent of CBD users said they have increased their consumption of these products in recent months.

To learn more about VIVIS hemp-based CBD products, visit the company's website at http://viviscbd.com.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food, and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

