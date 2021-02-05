Money Metals Exchange: Investopedia.com Names Money Metals "Best Overall" Precious Metals Dealer

Investopedia.com, Which is Known as an Authority on World Investments, Was Favorably Impressed with Money Metal Exchange's Competitive Prices, Low Shipping Costs and Great Selection of Products

EAGLE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2021 / Money Metals Exchange, a precious metals dealer with more than 250,000 customers, has just been named the "best overall" dealer in the United States by Investopedia.com, a top authority in the world's investment industry.

For more information about Money Metals Exchange and the new Investopedia ranking, please visit https://www.moneymetals.com/news/2021/02/01/best-overall-precious-metals-dealer-002213.

"The combination of highly competitive prices, low shipping costs, vast product selection, and an exceptional customer experience lands Money Metals Exchange on our list as the best overall online gold dealer," wrote Investopedia's analyst Richard Best, adding that he was also impressed with the user-friendly website where customers may shop for coins and bullion by category and weight.

"Beginning investors can get their feet wet in gold investing with an automatic monthly savings plan starting at $100 a month or by purchasing a prepackaged portfolio. Otherwise, its pricing is highly competitive," Investopedia noted in its January 28, 2021 investor alert announcing the rankings.

Investopedia.com also mentioned Money Metals' secure, insured depository, a unique service that helps set the company apart from other U.S. dealers.

Investopedia also mentioned the website's current news and educational content, along with other investor tools that Money Metals provides daily to assist and educate its customers.

"Money Metals provides responsive customer service during business hours via live chat, phone, or email. Its website also has an extensive resource library to help new investors learn and experienced investors stay on top of the market," Investopedia noted. "Money Metals also provides price alerts for investors waiting for their price to buy."

"We're deeply honored to have received this distinction from the world's leading investment authority, especially given the U.S. precious metals industry is so competitive," said Stefan Gleason, president of Money Metals Exchange.

"While Money Metals is known for fair, transparent pricing and fast delivery of customer orders, we're also very proud of our no-pressure sales approach, wide array of services, public policy initiatives, and significant educational efforts," said Gleason.

Investopedia is the world's leading source of financial content on the internet, ranging from market news to retirement strategies, investing education, and insights on financial products. Investopedia has a reputation for providing unbiased and accurate investment information, and its website is visited by tens of millions of investors worldwide each month.

The top Investopedia recognition is not the first #1 ranking Money Metals has received from a global ratings group. In 2015, Bullion.Directory named Money Metals "Best in the USA" after comparing hundreds of precious metals dealers and surveying over 20,000 investors.

