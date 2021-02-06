Anzeige
Samstag, 06.02.2021
WKN: 591260 ISIN: NO0010063308 Ticker-Symbol: TEQ 
Tradegate
05.02.21
18:10 Uhr
14,210 Euro
+0,150
+1,07 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OBX Total Return Index
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.02.2021 | 08:29
Telenor: Myanmar authorities orders nationwide shutdown of the data network

(Oslo, 6.2.21) The Myanmar Ministry of Transport and Communications (MoTC) has directed all mobile operators to temporarily shut down the data network in Myanmar. Voice and SMS services remain open.

In the directive, the MoTC cites legal basis in Myanmar's Telecommunication Law, and references circulation of fake news, stability of the nation and interest of the public as basis for the order. Telenor Myanmar, as a local company, is bound by local law and needs to handle this irregular and difficult situation. We have employees on the ground and our first priority is to ensure their safety.

Telenor Group views this development with deep concern. We have emphasised to the authorities that access to telecom services should be maintained at all times, especially during times of conflict, to ensure people's basic right to freedom of expression and access to information. We deeply regret the impact the shutdown has on the people in Myanmar.

Media contacts:
Hanne Knudsen, Telenor Group
+4790804015 | hanne.knudsen@telenor.com

Cathrine Stang-Lund, Telenor Group Asia
+65 9723 1753 | cathrine-stang.lund@telenor.com


