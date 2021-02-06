CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Operations with a New Store in Tennessee

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2021 / CPR Cell Phone Repair congratulates Loren and Sandra Nunley on their second franchise store opening. CPR Savannah joins the industry-leading network of mobile repair specialists, with over 850 electronic repair stores across the world.

For more information about the new CPR store in Savannah, TN, please visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/savannah-tn/.

"Looking at the success the Nunleys have seen in their other store, CPR Corinth, we have no doubts in their ability to lead and grow this new location," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "On behalf of CPR Corporate, we're eager to start delivering more efficient and reliable repair solutions within southern Tennessee."

Known as the "Catfish Capital of the World," Savannah, TN, is a unique and historical city, attracting tourists all-year-round. Located on the Tennessee River and near Shiloh National Park, it's home to the Cherry Mansion and a variety of locally run restaurants and shops. CPR Savannah is situated in a busy shopping center on Water Street, next to AutoZone and Tractor Supply Company.

"We're thrilled to offer affordable repair options to another community," said Loren and Sandra Nunley. "Over the years, we've both learned a lot of valuable information with our management and repair backgrounds. We're eager to start training our new employees and provide the best customer service and repair solutions to Savannah-area residents."

The Nunleys live in Corinth, MS, and have six children and seven grandchildren. Loren has been in the repair business since 2010 after starting his own endeavor. After leaving her position in 2013, Sandra went on to join Loren in the repair industry, where she has been ever since. When they're not busy managing two CPR locations or spending time with family, Loren enjoys woodworking, and Sandra likes to bake and host dinners.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Savannah is located at:

235 Water St Ste C

Savannah TN 38372

Please contact the store at 731-214-9215 or via email: repairs@cpr-savannah.com.

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/savannah-tn/

The Nunley's other store, CPR Corinth, is located at:

1733 Virginia Lane

Corinth, MS 38834

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

