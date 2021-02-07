FACC: On the basis of a preliminary result, the Management Board of aerospace supplier FACC AG is informing of a deviation from the guidance last communicated in the earnings publication on November 18th, 2020 (sales forecast for the 2020 financial year between Euro 500 mn and Euro 520 mn and an EBIT in range from Euro -55 mn to Euro -65 mn). For the 2020 financial year, management is now assuming consolidated sales of circa Euro 526 mn. EBIT is now expected to be in the range of approximately Euro -67 mn to Euro -75 mn. The reasons for the deviation in EBIT are additional costs of personnel measures in Q4 2020, which were higher than originally planned against the background of the persistently difficult economic situation. In the context of the current Corona pandemic environment, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...