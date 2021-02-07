DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Announcement on Resolutions of the 15th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Board of Directors
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hong Kong, 07 February 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (D-Share 690D.DE, A-Share 600690.SH, H-Share 06690.HK) published today an announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with regard to Resolutions of the 15th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Board of Directors.
The 15th meeting of the tenth session of the board of directors of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") was convened at the morning of 7 February 2021 in Meeting Room 118 of Eco Brand Central Building of Haier Information Industrial Park in Qingdao city, with the due count of the directors being 8 and the actual count being 8, including directors Tan Lixia, Wu Changqi, Lin Sui, Dai Deming, Qian Daqun and Wang Keqin attended the meeting by communication. The number of attendees was in compliance with the requirements of laws and regulations and Articles of Association. The notice of the meeting was sent by email on 3 February 2021. Representatives of the board of supervisors and senior management personnel of the Company attended the meeting. The notice and the convening of the meeting comply with the requirements of the Company Law and Articles of Association. The meeting was moderated by Mr. Liang Haishan, the chairman of the board of directors. The following proposals have been considered and approved after prudent review by the attending directors:
II. Proposal on the Election of Directors of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
III. Proposal on the Election of Independent Non-executive Directors of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
IV. Proposal on Reorganizing the Senior Management Team of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
The announcement is hereby given.
The Board of Director
Appendix:Biographical details of Mr. Wu Zhixian
Mr. Wu Zhixian, male, born in 1965, holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the Faculty of Business Administration of the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is also a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He has over 20 years of experience in auditing, finance and company secretarial matters. Mr. Wu has been the company secretary of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. since 18 March 2009.
07.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|266101 Qingdao
|China
|Internet:
|www.haier.net
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1166463 07.02.2021