Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2021) - i3 Interactive Inc. (CSE: BETS) (OTC: BLITF) (FSE: F0O3) ("i3 Interactive" or the "Company") Since launching last August, BLITZPOKER, majority owned by i3 Interactive, has established itself as a premier destination for poker players of all skill levels with a particular focus on welcoming new players to poker. January was a record month for BLITZPOKER as BLITZPOKER'S latest event, the Indian Poker Online Championship ("IOPC"), proved to be the biggest online poker tournament by BLITZPOKER in India to date and India's largest online poker tournament series.

The IOPC tournament featured a guaranteed prize pool of INR 28 crores (almost $5 million Canadian) - making it India's biggest online poker event. The tournament officially started on the 14th of January and concluded on 31st January 2021 with the main event "IOPC the Crown" with a 3.5 crore prize pool.

Tapping into and further growing the already exploding gaming market in India, BLITZPOKER has established a foothold within the poker community, continuing its rapid growth since its launch. With its unique tournaments and competitions, BLITZPOKER has seen overwhelming adoption as the market has responded to its brand positioning bringing unique excitement to new and established poker players alike.

The BLITZPOKER app allows players to earn real cash starting with zero to deposit amount. No better way to learn and get started! BLITZPOKER has their support team available on call, chat, email and social media to solve all player queries to ensure smooth gameplay and hassle-free cash outs/deposits, welcoming questions of any kind, any day of the year.

I3 is eager for 2021 to build on the LivePools acquisition, a company registered in India focusing within the Fantasy sports, rummy and real money skill based gaming space launched in 2018 by Gaurav Assomull and Vickram Assomull. LivePools has grown to over 1.5 million users with the aim to be over 10 million users by Q1 2022.

The Company also announces that it has engaged Octagon Media Corp. (parent company of Wall Street Reporter) to provide online marketing, social media, and presentation services for a term of six months. In consideration, the Company has completed a cash payment of US$125,000, and has granted 800,000 warrants for a period of 12 months.

ABOUT I3 INTERACTIVE INC.

The Company is in the business of providing customers with an online and mobile gaming platform which will provide sports fans worldwide with a unique and highly-engaging social gaming product, and sports betting and casino product offering. In an effort to break into the various emerging global markets, i3 has secured partnerships with key social media influencers.

For additional information on the Company:

Email: info@i3company.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "likely" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions.

The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the projections for growth in the Indian online gaming market, the successful acquisition of LivePools and the timing of its acquisition, regulatory approval of the acquisition, the projections for growth in LivePools's profit and popularity. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, (i) the costs of compliance with and the risk of liability imposed under the laws of the jurisdictions in which the Company is operating or will operate (the "Operating Jurisdictions") including gambling laws and regulations, sports betting laws and regulations and mobile or online gambling and sports betting laws and regulations, (ii) negative changes in the political environment or in the regulation of mobile and online sports betting or gambling and the Company's business in the Operating Jurisdictions, (iii) risks relating to COVID-19 (iv) negative shifts in public opinion and perception of the gambling industry, (v) significant competition in the industry, (vi) risks of product liability and other safety-related liability as a result of usage of the Company's planned gambling and betting products, (vii) loss of intellectual property rights or protections, (viii) cybersecurity risks, (ix) constraints on marketing products,(x) fraudulent activity by employees, and (xi) risk of litigation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Readers are further cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such forward-looking statements (including, but not limited to, the assumption that (i) the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, (ii) there will continue to be a demand, and market opportunity, for the Company's product offerings, (iii) the Company will be able to establish, preserve and develop its brand, and attract and retain required personnel, and (iv) current and future economic conditions will neither affect the business and operations of the Company nor the Company's ability to capitalize on anticipated business opportunities) although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and result in actual results differing materially from those anticipated, and as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements, forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods, and in particular, past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results of the Company in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast or projection of the Company's future results. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73895