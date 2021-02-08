MXC exchange: MXC Exchange token (MX) reached a new high amid continue to push for global growth

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / MXC Exchange (www.mxc.com), a leading and reputable cryptocurrency provider of spot, margin, contract, leveraged ETF, index products, contract, PoS staking, and OTC services, announced MX Token (MX) had reached a new high amid the continued growth and development of the whole ecosystem. As of yesterday, MX was trading at a token price of USD 0.71, reaching a year-on-year rise of 10X.

According to Cryto Departement data(2/6/2021), MX became the only platform currency among the top five highest-yielding assets of the day with a 62% increase.

As the native token of MXC Exchange, MX's new milestone underscores MXC's ecosystem's recent progress.. Last October, MXC Exchange launched "MX DeFi" yield farming. The transition from traditional yield mining to MX DeFi has been incredibly successful that MX got its real value by having real application scenarios.

"Decentralized finance is the most popular trend in cryptocurrency now. Our dedication to supporting up-and-coming projects creates a win-win-win situation for us, our users, and the innovative DeFi projects." Alex,director of global operations at MXC Exchange,"At MXC, we maintain a proactive approach to cryptocurrency trading. We are 110% committed to providing our users with the best and safest trading experience.

The current benefits provided to MX Token holders include:

Token buyback by MXC Exchange (100% of profits from spot and ETF trading are used for this purpose every month).

A 20% trading fee discount on spot trading.

MX Token Holders can vote on listing coins currently in the assessment zone.

Access to SpaceX and the associated token lotteries.

Automatically earn more tokens for the SpaceX MX token round issuances.

Participation in MX DeFi yield farming.

Furthermore, MX's Value appreciation is a direct result of the recent developments behind the scenes. The tokens listed on MXC ahead of platforms such as OKEx, Huobi, or Binance have all gone through significant value increases. Users take MXC as the first stop of quality projects. In 2020, MXC supported most of the DeFi projects, Including DEXs, synthetic assets and collateral lending protocol, liquidity mining protocols, decentralized oracle and other sub-sectors.

MXC launched MX DeFi for yield farming. Users only need to lock their MX, USDT, or ETH assets in the pool. None of the DeFi assets have a hard cap, allowing for users to earn unlimited rewards. Users can withdraw All locked tokens flexibly. Now MX DeFi supports BAMBOO, CWS, DSLA, MTLX, ICP, etc.

On that topic, MXC Exchange users can benefit from MX DeFi and yield farming without worrying about price drops. If the mined token declines in value, users will be covered by MXC's Impermanent Loss Compensation. In short, the company offsets profits or covers tremendous losses through its standby fund.

MXC Exchange is the only trading platform offering such lucrative yield farming options to its users. The company's mission is to empower the user first and foremost.

About MXC Exchange

Established in April 2018, MXC Exchange is one of the world's leading digital-asset trading platforms which offers users one-stop services including spot, margin, leveraged ETF, derivatives trading and staking services. The core members of the team come from world-class enterprises and financial companies, who have rich experience in blockchain and financial industries. We offer the most comprehensive marketplace where global crypto traders, miners and institutional investors come to manage crypto assets, enhance investment opportunities and hedge risks, and formulate their strategies to maximize gains and mitigate risks.

