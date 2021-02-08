Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Wow! Halo Collective: Einfach nur großartig! Die VIP Cannabis Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: ENER6Y ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0 Ticker-Symbol: ENR 
Xetra
05.02.21
17:35 Uhr
30,970 Euro
-0,180
-0,58 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SIEMENS ENERGY AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIEMENS ENERGY AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,50031,59008:34
31,51031,59008:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AIR LIQUIDE
AIR LIQUIDE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIR LIQUIDE SA137,80+1,21 %
SIEMENS ENERGY AG30,970-0,58 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.