Montag, 08.02.2021

08.02.2021 | 08:04
Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Requisition of General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, February 7

Strategic Equity Capital plc

Requisition

This announcement contains inside information.

8 February 2021

The Board of Strategic Equity Capital plc (the "Company") has received a request to requisition a general meeting of the Company from two of its shareholders, Ian Armitage and Jonathan Morgan, representing 7.66 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital (the "Requisition").

The proposed resolutions Mr Armitage and Mr Morgan wish to put to a general meeting relate to the continuation of the Company.

The Board and its advisers are reviewing the request and intend to speak to Mr Armitage and Mr Morgan. A further announcement will be made in due course.

Enquiries:

Strategic Equity Capital plc
Richard Hills (Chairman)
(via PATAC below)

PATAC Limited (Company secretary) 0131 378 0500
Steven Davidson

Investec Bank plc (Broker) 020 7597 4000
Lucy Lewis
Tom Skinner

