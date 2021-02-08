French energy group Total's latest solar acquisition in the United States includes 600 MW of co-located storage assets.From pv magazine USA French energy giant Total has acquired a 2.2 GW solar development pipeline, including 600 MW of battery storage assets - all in Texas. It acquired the project pipeline from developer SunChase Power and private energy investment firm MAP RE/ES. The portfolio consists of four planned large-scale solar projects, each with co-located battery energy storage systems, in industrial areas close to Houston that have high demand for electricity. The acquisition comes ...

