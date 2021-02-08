Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Wow! Halo Collective: Einfach nur großartig! Die VIP Cannabis Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BKK5 ISIN: NO0010112675 Ticker-Symbol: R3Q 
Tradegate
08.02.21
08:00 Uhr
1,909 Euro
+0,030
+1,60 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REC SILICON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REC SILICON ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8691,92508:36
1,8711,90708:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.02.2021 | 08:05
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Invitation to fourth quarter 2020 results

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) will release its Q4 2020 results on Friday, February 19, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. (CET).

The same day at 8:00 a.m. (CET), the company will host a conference call to present the results. Following the presentation, it will be opened for questions from the audience. The presentation will be in English.

To join the videoconference, use the following link.
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210219_1/

Audiocast participants need to register to post questions.

REC Silicon will host a conference call later the same day at 3:00 p.m. (CET). To join the event via audiocast, use "Click to Join" or one of the access numbers listed below.

With the Click to Join access, follow the link below and enter your information to be connected. The link becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

https://events.globalmeet.com/Public/ClickToJoin/ZW5jPUR5S2lpbkd1eU43OEVPRm5LbDRXek5zaHl1NW5jVGVodEtGUTJ0WFZJNjRHdmM0b2N2WGp3Zz09

To join by calling in, dial one of the following numbers. Please make sure to dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Norway: +47 2350 0296
Sweden: +46 8 5065 3942
United Kingdom: +44 330 336 9411
United States: +1 646 828 8193

Participant code for all countries: 8033046

For further information, please contact:
Nils O. Kjerstad, IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon:
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


REC SILICON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.