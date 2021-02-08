REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Invitation to fourth quarter 2020 results

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) will release its Q4 2020 results on Friday, February 19, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. (CET).

The same day at 8:00 a.m. (CET), the company will host a conference call to present the results. Following the presentation, it will be opened for questions from the audience. The presentation will be in English.

To join the videoconference, use the following link.

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210219_1/

Audiocast participants need to register to post questions.

REC Silicon will host a conference call later the same day at 3:00 p.m. (CET). To join the event via audiocast, use "Click to Join" or one of the access numbers listed below.

With the Click to Join access, follow the link below and enter your information to be connected. The link becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

https://events.globalmeet.com/Public/ClickToJoin/ZW5jPUR5S2lpbkd1eU43OEVPRm5LbDRXek5zaHl1NW5jVGVodEtGUTJ0WFZJNjRHdmM0b2N2WGp3Zz09

To join by calling in, dial one of the following numbers. Please make sure to dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Norway: +47 2350 0296

Sweden: +46 8 5065 3942

United Kingdom: +44 330 336 9411

United States: +1 646 828 8193

Participant code for all countries: 8033046

For further information, please contact:

Nils O. Kjerstad, IR Contact

Phone: +47 9135 6659

Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon:

REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

