Maha Energy AB (Publ) Continuation and expansion of mandate

Maha Energy AB ("Maha" or the "Company"), as a continuation and expansion of the mandate announced the 26th of October 2020, is exploring options for refinancing its existing SEK 300m senior secured bond maturing 29 May 2021. Maha has appointed Arctic Securities AS and SpareBank 1 Markets AS as exclusive managers and advisors in this regard.

