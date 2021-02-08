The Board of DT Equipment ehf. (DTE) (www.dtequipment.com), a leader in real-time intelligence from liquid metals and developer of next-generation analytics for metals production and processing, is pleased to announce the appointment of Karl Matthiasson as Chief Executive Officer.

Karl Matthiasson, formerly Chairman and Chief Operating Officer, and a co-founder of DTE with extensive experience within the aluminium industry, succeeds Sveinn Gudmundsson, the Company's founding CEO, who steps into the role of Chief Technology Officer. The changes reflect further strengthening and specialization of DTE's executive team in line with the Company's growing commercial strengths and market-facing focus.

Sveinn Gudmundsson, in his new role as CTO, will focus on leading the technical development and ramping up production of the Company's analytic hardware and software systems, including further product development of associated spectrometry, optics, laser technologies, software development and artificial intelligence-based processing.

Richard MacKellar, Managing Partner at Chrysalix Ventures and Chairman of the Board of DTE, commented, "Chrysalix is excited and supportive of the organizational changes at DTE. We welcome Karl to this new role in the Company as we continue to drive the growth of DTE to fulfill its potential in leading change in the metals analytics field. I would also like to thank and acknowledge Sveinn for his outstanding leadership up to this point, which continues with the challenge of leading DTE's technology development the breakthrough innovations achieved were key factors for Chrysalix to invest in DTE."

Karl Matthiasson, CEO commented, "Sveinn has been the leading force behind DTE's success thanks to his capability to innovate and deep insight into the needs of metals producers. We thank him for his continued dedication and service to the Company -- together we will continue taking DTE's technology to the next level."

Find out more about DTE's real-time liquid metals intelligence solutions at www.dtequipment.com

About DT Equipment

DTE, based in Reykjavik, Iceland, is a leading innovator in the field of real-time intelligence from liquid metals, helping customers to maximize value, efficiency, safety and sustainability. DTE's vision is to transform metals production and processing with next-generation sensors and analytics, driving digital transformation of the metals industry towards Industry 4.0, while contributing to the 1.5-degree challenge.

DTE's solution range combines first-in-industry LP-LIBS (Liquid-Phase Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy) elemental analysis with a powerful machine learning cloud platform, delivering valuable intelligence and predictive insights from liquid metals across the entire value chain.

For more information, please visit www.dtequipment.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210207005056/en/

Contacts:

DT Equipment ehf.

Arleyni 8, 112 Reykjavik, Iceland

Karl Matthiasson

CEO

karl@dtequipment.com

Tel: (+354) 617 1326