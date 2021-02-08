Doubleview Gold Corp.: Doubleview Update on The HAT Deposit

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / Doubleview Gold Corp. ("Doubleview", "Company") (TSXV:DBG) (OTC PINK:DBLVF) (FRANKFURT:1D4) is pleased to provide an update on its Hat Gold rich Copper Porphyry deposit, including metallurgical test work and much anticipated results of the 2020 drilling program that was completed in December.

Metallurgy:

Preliminary metallurgical characterisation test work of a composite sample of HAT mineralogical materials is underway at Sepro Laboratories, Langley BC. Examination of drill core analytical data indicated a general correlation of both cobalt and gold with sulphur (pyrite). Batch flotation test work has been initiated to assess the recoverability of cobalt, with the objective of producing a high-gold copper concentrate and a high-cobalt pyrite concentrate. The work is being conducted under the direction of EurIng Andrew Carter BSc, CEng, MIMMM, MSAIMM, SME of Tetra Tech - Coffey who is the QP for the test work.

In conducting the metallurgical work, the Company expects to present shareholders a more complete assessment of the value of the HAT Deposit.

2020 Drill Data:

The current cycle of high metal commodity prices, including in particular, gold and copper prices, is supported by growing industrial and investment demand, accelerated by the rapidly expanding Electric Vehicle industry and a global desire to rejuvenate the world economy. Here at home, renewed mineral exploration activity, particularly in the Golden Triangle of northern B. C., coupled with Covid-19 related operating challenges, has caused exceptional delays in laboratory processing of analytical samples.

Doubleview's Hat Project samples are being advanced through the laboratory and we expect to receive results in the near future. Assay results will be announced immediately following verification and interpretation. Data will be added to the Hat Project database and used in planning the 2021 field program.

Exploration Drilling 2021:

An aggressive 2021 exploration program is being planned. Suppliers and contractors are ready to begin work when conditions permit. The Hat database has been updated and amended with the addition of geological information from last year's work and the exploration model may be further refined when analyses are available. Drill hole locations will be guided by our interpretation of all data and focused on the 3D IP that an updated 3D model can be viewed following the link below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3G3FFo-mHP0

The Hat Project is fully permitted for 2021 work.

Doubleview Gold Corp, a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange [TSX-V:DBG], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia.

