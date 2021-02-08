Chinese solar module manufacturer Trina Solar has listed all inverter producers that in the past weeks have unveiled new devices or upgraded products for solar panels based on 210mm silicon wafers. Huawei, Sineng, Sungrow, SMA, GoodWe, Ginlong, and Kstar have all reportedly launched or are planning to launch centralized or string inverters that may better cope with bigger and more powerful panels.Chinese solar module provider Trina Solar has revealed that several major inverter manufacturers have unveiled in the past weeks new centralized or string inverters that are claimed to be compatible with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...