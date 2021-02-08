Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Ytrade Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (44/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Ytrade Group AB (publ), company registration number 559026-0963, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Ytrade Group AB applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be March 9, 2021. As per today's date the company has a total of 10,974,944 shares. Shares Short name: YTRADE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 19,308,272 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015504626 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 216107 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559026-0963 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short name: YTRADE TO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warrants to be 3,218,033 listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO1 entitles to 1 share at a subscription price of SEK 5.4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: May 1, 2022- May 31, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: May 27, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015530571 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 216108 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: YTRADE TO2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warrants to 3,218,033 be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO2 entitles to 1 share at a subscription price of SEK SEK 5.4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: May 1, 2023-May 31, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: May 29, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015530589 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 216109 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary ---------------------------- 4040 Retailers ---------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on +46868421110.