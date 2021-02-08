Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Corr: Key information relating to cash dividend

Dividend amount: NOK 4.40
Based on the Ministry of Finance's recommendation
- NOK 1.30 to be paid out in April
- The board of directors is authorized to pay up NOK *3.10 in the 4th quarter if conditions permit
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 25 March 2021
Ex-date: 26 March 2021
Record date: 29 March 2021
Payment date: 7 April 2021
Date of approval: 25 March 2021
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
