Scientists in Singapore have conducted a review of all existing methods to produce colorful opaque and semitransparent perovskite solar cells for applications in BIPV and urban environments. They identified two general approaches consisting of coloring the perovskites via external or internal modifications.The installation of PV devices based on perovskite solar cells in building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) or urban settings poses a series of challenges in terms of aesthetic integration and fabricating them with different colors, at a low cost, could be an optimal solution for their broad ...

