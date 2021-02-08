Devbridge Strengthens London Leadership, Opens Warsaw Office Enhances Klaipeda Location

Devbridge, the world's leading digital product consultancy firm promotes leaders to new opportunities and expands their global footprint and office capabilities.

Devbridge is pleased to welcome Ian Spatz, who joins Devbridge as Managing Director, leading the London office, serving clients throughout Western Europe.

"Ian will take ultimate ownership of client success, while continuing to grow the London-based cross-functional team of product managers, product designers, and client principals," states Adam Rusciolelli, Vice President of Services at Devbridge.

Prior to Devbridge, Ian was Practice Director for Slalom London and Senior Manager of Trading, Investments, and Optimization Strategy at Accenture. Ian takes over for Ray King, who established the London office in 2017 and grew both the client base and team throughout his tenure leading the office.

Ray King is promoted to the role of Global Head of Business Development at Devbridge's Chicago headquarters, focusing specifically on establishing partnerships with new clients.

"Ray brings a wealth of experience in Devbridge methodology, client delivery; as well as business development," Rusciolelli noted.

Renata McCurley is promoted to Director of Product Management, supporting Devbridge's Chicago, London and Toronto offices.

"Renata will focus on driving our global Product Management discipline forward by ensuring teams employ a consistent and evolving approach to solving client's challenges, while shaping the next generation of product management leaders at Devbridge," Rusciolelli explained.

Devbridge is excited to announce new offices in Warsaw, Poland. The Warsaw office will specifically service global clients and be managed by Viktoras Gurgždys, Vice President of Engineering at Devbridge.

To support Devbridge's continued growth, new construction will commence at the Vilnius office, building spaces specifically for teams. This new location features a 1,000 m2 outdoor deck with relaxation areas, garden, running track, basketball court, and café/bar scheduled to be complete early 2022.

"Devbridge continues to invest in its offices globally to provide employees with the comfort, utility, and flexibility needed for our teams to be productive and happy," Rusciolelli added.

Open positions across all product disciplines in Devbridge's global offices can be viewed devbridge.com/open-position/.

Devbridge is the world's leading digital product firm that builds custom software to achieve organizational change. Using our proven methodology and tooling, Devbridge creates digital products to advance leading companies in aviation, agribusiness, distribution logistics, financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005197/en/

Contacts:

Jamie Born

Jamie.born@devbridge.com