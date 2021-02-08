Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Leak - East Africa Metals schafft den Ausbruch!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ETVA ISIN: CA3499151080 Ticker-Symbol: F4S 
Tradegate
08.02.21
11:55 Uhr
6,598 Euro
+0,294
+4,66 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5106,61011:55
6,4826,59811:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.02.2021 | 11:05
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.: Fortuna announces Board changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces that Simon Ridgway has stepped down as director and Chair of the Board of the Company. With the renewed strength in the mining and metals sector, he will be focusing his efforts on the exploration companies under his management, which is his passion.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, commented, "On my own behalf and on behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Simon for his invaluable contributions and insights throughout his tenure as a director. He was a founder of the Company 16 years ago, and in his position as Chair of the Board, has guided Fortuna's strong growth over the years." Mr. Ganoza continued, "While his absence from the Board will be missed, we are pleased that Simon will continue to support the Company in a special advisory role. We wish him all the best in his other endeavours."

Fortuna is pleased to announce that David Laing has been appointed independent Chair of the Board of the Company. David joined the Fortuna Board in 2016 and sits on three of the Board committees, including as Chair of the Sustainability Committee. Jorge Ganoza commented, "David is an accomplished global mining executive with extensive board experience. We look forward to his guidance in his new position as Fortuna's Chair, as we continue to establish the Company as a leader in our industry."

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with operations in Peru, Mexico and Argentina. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce silver and gold and generate shared value over the long-term for our shareholders and stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website at www.fortunasilver.com (http://www.fortunasilver.com).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | T (Peru): +51.1.616.6060, ext. 0


FORTUNA SILVER MINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.