The "Home Healthcare Market Analysis, By Product, By Software, By Services, By Purposes, By Type, And Segment Forecasts To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Home Healthcare Market size is forecast to reach USD 680.35 Billion by 2027.

Market growth is driven by an upsurge in demand for telehealth systems, coupled with a rapid adoption rate of endless numbers of home healthcare systems globally amid the COVID-19 outbreak owing to lack of sufficient isolation wards critical units.

The global home healthcare market is, at present, observing a tremendous growth owing to the increasing prevalence of the telehealth system, the rising cost of hospital beds, unavailability of ambulance service in remote areas, availability of skilled home care professionals, overall preference for the home healthcare system compared to hospital admissions, growing geriatric population, the proliferation of chronic diseases, pediatric deformity, and the rising rate of novel pandemics.

Tele-ICU has been one of the most popular technologies in the ICU management or critical care patient monitoring market due to its cost-effective solutions against conventional 24/7 critical care team monitoring for a particular patient. Tele-ICU provides incessant technological advancements in centralized and remote patient monitoring through a number of hardware and software deployed in intensive care units. Incorporating a minimal amount of handy hardware can provide highly spontaneous solutions with advanced monitoring and alarming systems and reduce the burden of undergoing huge expenses of critical care units, having treated critical care patients right from their home.

The Asia Pacific held a market share of 21.8% in 2019 due to an increase in technological advancements, healthcare expenditure, growing cases of chronic diseases, insufficient critical care beds, and isolation per capita. The Asia Pacific region is expected to showcase a tremendous pace in the market amidst the coronavirus pandemic situation.

The COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 global pandemic has created a massive requirement for intensive care units and isolation wards in almost all countries around the world. Even top tier countries in healthcare facilities have observed a shortage in critical care units and insufficient isolation wards for contagious infections due to a record number of severe patient counts of coronavirus.

Even after setting up and renovating the numerous general wards and isolation intensive care units, many countries are still in desperate need of a number of such wards to cater to a huge population of coronavirus patients. Therefore, many countries have emphasized the need for incorporating the practice of home healthcare systems for both isolation of COVID-19 positive patients and other non-severe diseases and ailments.

Software service providers of home healthcare systems have been working on many innovative solutions that specially focus on COVID-19 patients. Many companies that manufacture and supply home healthcare facilities have already heightened their production capacity in order to meet huge demands from customers.

However, due to the coronavirus preventive lockdown situation, the manufacturing and supply of home healthcare products have been critically affected. During Q3 of the current fiscal year, production is likely to register record pace to reach the target number of required orders.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Home Healthcare Market Segmentation Impact Analysis

4.1. Home Healthcare Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Substantial demand for the telehealthcare

4.2.2.2. Increasing growth of the home-based tele-critical care isolation due to COVID-19 pandemic

4.2.2.3. Increasing investment in the smart monitoring solutions and tele-ICU

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Changing reimbursement policies

4.2.3.2. Shortage of skilled professionals

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence

Chapter 5. Home Healthcare Market By Product Insights Trends

5.1. Product Dynamics Market Share, 2019 2027

5.2. Homecare Diagnostic

5.3. Therapeutics

5.4. Mobility Care

Chapter 6. Home Healthcare Market By Software Insights Trends

6.1. Software Dynamics Market Share, 2019 2027

6.2. Agency Software

6.3. Agency Software

6.4. Clinical Management Systems

6.5. Hospice Solutions

Chapter 7. Home Healthcare Market By Services Insights Trends

7.1. Services Dynamics Market Share, 2019 2027

7.2. Rehabiliation

7.3. Infusion Therapy

7.4. Unskilled Care

7.5. Respiratory Therapy

7.6. Pregnancy Care

7.7. Skilled Nursing

7.8. Telemetry

7.9. Hospice Paliative Care

Chapter 8. Home Healthcare Market By Purposes Insights Trends

8.1. Purposes Dynamics Market Share, 2019 2027

8.2. Chronic Diseases

8.3. Infectious Diseases

8.4. Psychological Diseases

8.5. Geriatric Diseases

8.6. Pediatric Diseases

8.7. Fertility Treatments Pregnancy

8.8. Intensive Critical Care

8.9. Injuries Accidental Deformity

8.10. Nutrition General Consultancy

Chapter 9. Home Healthcare Market By Type Insights Trends

9.1. Type Verticals Dynamics Market Share, 2019 2027

9.2. Home Healthcare Monitoring

9.2.3. Manual Presence

9.2.4. Telehealth

9.3. Home Healthcare Services

9.4. Home Healthcare Software Solutions

Chapter 10. Home Healthcare Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

11.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

11.3. Mergers Acquisitions

11.4. Market positioning

11.5. Strategy Benchmarking

11.6. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

3M Healthcare

Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

Home Health Services Ltd.

Genesis Healthcare Corp.

Home Instead Senior Care Inc.

Care UK Limited

Becton

Dickinson Company

Extendicare Inc.,

