Piedmont Lithium Limited ("Piedmont" or "Company") is pleased to announce that experienced mining company executive Mr. Todd Hannigan has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective from today.

Mr. Hannigan was formerly the Chief Executive Officer of Aston Resources Limited ("Aston"). During this period, he led the growth of Aston into one of Australia's largest publicly listed resources companies. Aston raised approximately $2 billion in funding to acquire and develop the Maules Creek coal project through to first production. Aston merged with Whitehaven Coal Limited in a deal valued at over A$5 billion.

In January 2021, Mr. Hannigan was appointed non-executive Chairman of Tao Commodities Limited, which is developing the 'critical mineral' Titan Project, a rare earth, titanium and zircon rich project in Tennessee, United States.

Mr. Hannigan will bring extensive industry knowledge, leadership and corporate relationships with a focus on battery and advanced manufacturing materials that will greatly benefit the Company as it progresses its exciting Piedmont Lithium Project in North Carolina, USA.

Jeff Armstrong, Independent Chairman of Piedmont, commented: "Todd is an outstanding addition to our Board and will add valuable leadership and experience. Todd is a large shareholder in Piedmont which is a testament to the quality of our Piedmont Lithium Project. Based in Australia, Todd will serve as an independent director and provide support for our continued ASX listing (via Chess Depositary Interests or "CDIs") following our proposed re-domiciliation from Australia to the United States this year."

