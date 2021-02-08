Austrian solar manufacturer Energetica aims to commercialize gapless PV modules by the fourth quarter.Austrian PV module manufacturer Energetica has revealed that it will soon begin producing solar modules based on gapless technology, which raises the density of panels by eliminating the empty spaces between the cells. It claims that it can achieve higher module efficiencies when the cell gaps in the strings are eliminated. The 132-half-cell "e.Gapless M HC" modules will be available with power outputs of 400 W and 425 W. The format barely differs from standard modules with 60 full cells, despite ...

