Infinite Ore Corp.: Infinite Ore Reports up to 1.60% Li2O From Shallow Surface Drilling at Jackpot Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / Infinite Ore Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:ILI)(OTCQB:ARXRF) is pleased to announce drill results from a previous drill program completed on its 100% owned Jackpot Lithium Project in Ontario. While conducting a detailed review of the work completed on its Jackpot Lithium project the Company discovered multiple previously unreported holes intersecting greater than 1% Li2O These include holes that were part of a short hole program to test the near surface lithium content of dykes situated at the core of the mineralized zone. The short holes were drilled to an average depth of approximately 10 m, ranging from 6m to 17m. Five other long holes are reported that were collared at the periphery of the core zone, returned substantial lithium mineralization, and extend the dyke swarm to the north and south.

Highlighted of the short drill holes include:

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Li2O % JS-18-06 0.00 5.00 5.00 1.13 JS-18-08 0.00 9.00 9.00 1.02 JS-18-09 1.00 3.00 3.00 1.35 JS-18-10 0.00 3.00 3.00 1.10 JS-18-11 0.00 5.00 5.00 1.09 JS-18-14 0.30 8.00 7.70 1.60

Highlights of the long drill holes collared in 2018:

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Li2O % J-18-27 163.00 169.00 6.00 1.14 J-18-40 48.90 59.90 11.00 0.83 incl 49.25 57.00 7.75 1.12 J-18-43 143.00 149.10 6.10 1.06 J-18-50 24.25 35.80 11.550 0.77 incl 26.00 34.00 8.00 1.10 incl 26.00 31.00 5.00 1.39 J-18-51 31.00 37.00 6.00 1.01

The results demonstrate that Jackpot consists of a swarm of parallel lithium baring east-west trending dykes and that the mineralized zone is open in all directions (see Figure 1).

Figure 1: Location of drillholes at the Jackpot Lithium project.

J.C. St-Amour, President of Infinite Ore commented, "The Jackpot property hosts a swarm of lithium-bearing dykes some of which are exposed at surface. The 2018 drilling program tested the near surface lithium content of known dykes as well as expanded the extent of the known mineralization. There are many yet untested dykes on the property which would warrant follow-up work. Certainly, these drill results increase our confidence that the Jackpot lithium deposit contains greater lithium resources to that cited in the historical resources."

The Company's 100% owned Jackpot project is near the Georgia Lake lithium deposit, for which Rock Tech Lithium Inc. recently announced its intent to develop a lithium sulphate production facility located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The property contains known pegmatite showings, including two that contain historical resources of 2 million tons at 1.09% Li2O and 750,000 tons at 1.38% Li2O*.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release was approved by Michel Boily, PhD, P.Geo, an Independent Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101.

* The estimates presented above are treated as historic information and have not been verified or relied upon for economic evaluation by the Company. These historical mineral resources do not refer to any category of sections 1.2 and 1.3 of the NI-43-101 Instrument such as mineral resources or mineral reserves as stated in the 2010 CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. The explanation lies in the inability by the Company to verify the data acquired by the various historical drilling campaigns. The Company as not done sufficient work yet to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

About Infinite Ore Corp.

Infinite Ore is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring world-class mineral projects. The company is earning into a large land package with the potential for VMS and gold mineralization in the Confederation Lake assemblage belt near Red Lake, Ont. The company also holds the Jackpot lithium property located near Nipigon, Ont.

