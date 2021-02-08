Roscan Gold Corporation: Roscan Gold Appoints Mr. Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan ("Venkat"), Former CEO of AngloGold Ashanti to Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / Roscan Gold Corporation ("Roscan" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROS)(FSE:2OJ)(OTC PINK:RCGCF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan ("Venkat"), has joined the Board of Directors of Roscan, as an Independent Non-Executive Director. Venkat a Mining Executive is widely known in the gold sector, where he built an exceptional 30+ year track record leading multinational organizations through transformative change, while fostering and maintaining relationships with investors, financiers, and governments. Venkat brings an exceptional skillset in corporate finance and merger and acquisition (M&A).

Sir Sam Jonah, Chairman of the Company commented: "We are excited to have Venkat as a key strategic addition to the Board. We welcome Venkat and his extensive experience in operations, resource development, capital markets and M&A which will be greatly beneficial to all shareholders as we advance Kandiole Project towards production."

Mr. Sangmuah, CEO of the Company commented: "It's a privilege to have Mr. Venkatakrishnan join Roscan's Board of Directors, a tremendous addition to a strong existing team of high profile and accomplished professionals in the mining sector globally. Venkat's acceptance to join our board speaks volumes to the opportunity he and our board see at Roscan going forward. Roscan will greatly benefit from Venkat's additional guidance as an experienced leader with a global profile who can help set vision and strategy to create significant value to all stakeholders."

Mr. Venkat stated: "Roscan's Kandiole project has enormous upside potential and the team is focused on delivering a successful and sustaining exploration plan that will add value to all stakeholders. I welcome the chance to join this impressive team and am excited to be part of this value-enhancing journey."

Appointment of Mr. Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan to the Board of Directors

Venkat joins Roscan from Vedanta Resources Plc, the world's six largest (and India's largest) diversified natural resources group, where he served as the CEO of from 2018 to 2020. Prior to Vedanta, he served from 2013 to 2018 as CEO of AngloGold Ashanti Ltd, the world third-largest gold producer, where he also held the position of Executive Director (Finance) & CFO from 2005 to 2013, before which he was Executive Director and CFO of Ashanti Goldfields Ltd since 2000 to the time the company merged with AngloGold Limited in 2004.

Stock Options

The Company's board of directors has approved the granting of 3,500,000 incentive stock options pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan to Venkat, subject to approval and vesting over the following schedule:

1,500,000 vesting immediately on signing.

1,000,000 vesting on the first anniversary of his appointment to the board of directors.

1,000,000 vesting on the second anniversary of his appointment to the board of directors.

The options are exercisable at a price of $0.385 per share for a period of five (5) years from issuance.

About Roscan

Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.

