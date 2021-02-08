Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 8
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 05-February-2021
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|601.85p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|602.30p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|595.78p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|596.23p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
