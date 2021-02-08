Ron Little, P.Eng Joins Board Of Directors Of Gold Resource Corporation

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company") announces the appointment of Ron Little to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Alex Morrison, Chairman of Gold Resource Corporation, said "I would like to welcome Mr. Ron Little, P.Eng, ICD.D to Gold Resource Corporation's board of directors. Mr. Little brings over 35 years of mining industry experience including founding Orezone Resources Inc. which was sold to IAMGOLD in 2008. From that transaction Orezone Gold Corporation was created and Mr. Little served as President and CEO until 2017. Mr. Little's background as an engineer, combined with the backgrounds of Ms Lila A. Manassa Murphy, Mr. Joseph Driscoll and Mr. Allen Palmiere, the new board members added to Gold Resource Corporation's board of directors in late December, position the Company to optimize its strategy of reinvesting in its Oaxaca, Mexico asset. Their collective expertise will assist in the development of the Company's objectives of best-in-class governance and operational excellence."

Mr. Ron Little, P.Eng, ICD.D (new Gold Resource Corporation Board Member)

Mr. Little is an engineer, geologist and entrepreneur who has developed mining projects in Canada, South America and Africa. He was the founder and CEO of Orezone Resources and Orezone Gold Corporation for over 20 years and built one of the most successful exploration ad mine development track records in Burkina Faso. He is and has been a director and advisor to other public companies and not for profit entities. Mr. Little is a Professional Engineer and holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering (Geological) from Queen's University in Kingston and is also a designated graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D). Ron is currently the President & CEO of Wolfden Resources.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico. The Company's focus is on unlocking the value of the mine, existing infrastructure, and large property position. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company's 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

Contacts:

Ann Wilkinson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

Ann.Wilkinson@GRC-USA.com

www.GoldResourcecorp.com

SOURCE:Gold Resource Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/628239/Ron-Little-PEng-Joins-Board-Of-Directors-Of-Gold-Resource-Corporation