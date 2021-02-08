Zedge, Inc.: Zedge Reveals Impressive 2020 App and User Highlights

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:ZDGE), a leading global developer of mobile phone personalization and entertainment apps, today released various user data for 2020 from its flagship "Zedge - Wallpapers and Ringtones" personalization app.

"The Zedge app remained an important destination for consumers interested in mobile phone personalization during 2020," said Jonathan Reich, Zedge's chief executive officer. "Approximately 141 million unique users downloaded roughly 2.1 billion items during the year, demonstrating strong demand, especially during a time when new mobile phone sales were negatively impacted by consumer uncertainty surrounding the pandemic."

"In 2021, we are focusing on introducing new features, improving search and discovery, overhauling user accounts and becoming even more relevant to iOS users with the introduction of widgets and app icons in iOS 14. The goal of these initiatives is to grow our user base, especially in well-developed markets. In addition, we expect to enhance our paid subscription offering and evolve Zedge Premium in order to make Zedge more attractive to a broader set of users. Finally, we are also in the process of enhancing our 'Shortz - Chat Stories by Zedge' app by adding an ad-supported option, as well as introducing "Shortcastz" high quality short-form podcasts of the stories."

"We believe Zedge has never been in a stronger position to deliver the products and features our users want, so keep an eye out for these and more in the months to come," concluded Reich.

Calendar 2020 by the Numbers Unique Users 141 million Items Downloaded ~2.1 billion Subscribers* (a/o December 31, 2020) 683,406 Annual Subscription Growth Rate 158% Annual Subscription Renewal Rate ~45% Product Breakdown by Setting Content: Ringtones & Notification Sounds 51% Wallpapers & Video Wallpapers 49% Most Popular

Search Terms Black, PUBG, iPhone, Anime, Joker, Naruto, Free Fire, Love, Fortnite, and Samsung

*as defined by Google

About Zedge

Zedge is a leading app developer focusing on mobile phone personalization and entertainment. With approximately 465 million organic installs and more than 32 million monthly active users as of October 31, 2020, "Zedge Wallpapers and Ringtones" is all about personal identity. We're the hub for self-expression used by millions for mobile phone personalization, social content and fandom art. Our app enables consumers to showcase who they are, what they like, and amplify their persona. Zedge Premium, our marketplace, enables content creators, ranging the gamut from world class celebrities to emerging artists, to display their talent and sell their content to our users. "Shortz - Chat Stories by Zedge" offers serialized, short-form fiction stories delivered as text-messaging conversations and soon to be available as mini-podcasts. Our apps run on our flexible and proven state-of-the-art digital publishing platform. For more information, visit https://www.zedge.net.

