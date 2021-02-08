DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ON DUTCH HEARING
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Steinhoff Group") previously announced that a hearing had been scheduled for 8 February 2021 in the Amsterdam District Court following a request by Conservatorium Holdings LLC ("Conservatorium") to appoint a restructuring expert to SIHNV pursuant to Article 371 of the Dutch Bankruptcy Act (enacting elements of the recently enacted pre-insolvency proceedings, Wet Homologatie Onderhands Akkoord ter voorkoming van faillissement)("Application"). SIHNV also informed the market that it is challenging that Application.
The Application was due to be heard by the Amsterdam District Court today. Conservatorium and SIHNV have requested that the Court defer the hearing for one week to 15 February 2021. The court has confirmed that the Application will be heard on 15 February 2021.
As usual, further updates will be provided in due course as the Group continues with the implementation of the Proposed Settlement.
The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, South Africa
8 February 2021
08.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
|cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
|7600 Stellenbosch
|South Africa
|Phone:
|+27218080700
|Fax:
|+27218080800
|E-mail:
|investors@steinhoffinternational.com
|Internet:
|www.steinhoffinternational.com
|ISIN:
|NL0011375019
|WKN:
|A14XB9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1166686
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1166686 08.02.2021