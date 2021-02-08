Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of paid subscription shares in Endomines AB (14/21)

The paid subscription shares in Endomines AB will be delisted. Last trading day for ENDO BTA will be on February 10, 2021. Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: ENDO BTA --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015382031 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 213767 --------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB