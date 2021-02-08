Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of paid subscription shares in Endomines AB (14/21)

The paid subscription shares in Endomines AB will be delisted. Last trading day
for ENDO BTA will be on February 10, 2021. 

Instrument:    Paid subscription shares
---------------------------------------
Short name:    ENDO BTA                
---------------------------------------
ISIN code:     SE0015382031            
---------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  213767                  
---------------------------------------


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
