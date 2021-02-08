Anzeige
Montag, 08.02.2021
Leak - East Africa Metals schafft den Ausbruch!?
08.02.2021 | 13:16
B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Company Announcement

London, February 8

Ramat Gan, 8 February 2021

Following the company's notification of 4 February 2021, the company hereby provides notice that the Audit Committee of its board of directors, serving as a Special Independent Committee, followed by the board of directors (without the current controlling shareholders and a director affiliated with them), have considered a merger proposal submitted by the current controlling shareholders of the company which will include the purchase of all of the shares of the company held by all shareholders other than the current controlling shareholders, at a price per share of Pound Sterling 0.30, and following obtaining a professional economic advise, amongst other examinations and consultations carried out by the committee, have principally approved the said proposed purchase price, subject to reaching a definitive agreement between the parties, to the approval of such agreement by the Company's organs including the Special Independent Committee and the company's EGM and to the completion of all conditions to closing.

Enquiries: Joseph Williger

Active Chairman of the Board

