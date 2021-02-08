IMC International Mining Corp. Announces Gold Property Acquisition Located in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE:IMCX)(OTC PINK:IMIMF)(FRA:3MX) (the "Company" or "IMC"),"), is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Christopher O. Naas and T. Greg Hawkins, both Directors of the Company, (the "Property Holders") to acquire a 100% of the Chuck Creek Property (the "Property"). The Property Holders hold a 100% interest in the Property, located in central British Columbia, approximately 30 kilometers east of Clearwater. The parties will now work toward a definitive agreement ("Definitive Agreement "), to be executed within 30 days of the LOI.

The Chuck Creek Property covers 33.57 sq. kilometers (8,293 acres) and is situated in central British Columbia. The property is located within the Eagle Bay Assemblage of rocks and is surrounded on all sides by Taseko Mines's Yellowhead property, which hosts a copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit. The large undeveloped Yellowhead deposit has proven and probable reserves of 817 million tonnes grading 0.29% copper equivalent. (https://www.tasekomines.com/properties/yellowhead).

The Chuck Creek Property was first staked by the Property Holders in 2002 and is one of the largest unexplained alluvial gold stream geochemical anomalies in the province. Historical silt samples concentrates have returned up to 58,600 ppb Au and soil samples panned to concentrates have returned up to 78,600 ppb Au.

On closing, IMC shall pay to the Property Holders, CDN$50,000 and grant a 1% Net Smelter Return (NSR).

Dave McMillan, CEO of IMC stated "We are very pleased to add the privately held Chuck Creek property to IMC's British Columbia property portfolio during this time of increased interest in potential copper gold bearing properties in the province. With excellent road access, nearby infrastructure and. Taseko's Yellowhead deposit right next door makes this acquisition fortuitous for IMC. The ability to work this property in all months of the year will complement our primary copper gold project at the Thane Property in north-central B.C."

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed, verified and approved by Christopher O. Naas, P. Geo., COO of IMC who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101.



