COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation EFSF 0% € 2bn Tap 2027

Post-stabilisation notice

8 February 2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

European Financial Stability Facility ("EFSF")

0% € 2 billion Tap due 2027

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 6913620 ) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: European Financial Stability Facility ("EFSF") Guarantor (if any): several Eurozone member countries ISIN: EU000A1G0EK7 Aggregate nominal amount: € 2,000,000,000 Description: 0% Tap due 13 October 2027 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

CACIB

UniCredit

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

