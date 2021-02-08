Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Leak - East Africa Metals schafft den Ausbruch!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JAHY ISIN: DK0060946788 Ticker-Symbol: 547A 
Tradegate
08.02.21
14:27 Uhr
43,770 Euro
-0,920
-2,06 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
AMBU A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMBU A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,51043,71014:51
43,55043,65014:51
GlobeNewswire
08.02.2021 | 13:53
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Ambu A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The B share capital of Ambu A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 10 February 2021 in the ISIN
below. 



ISIN:                            DK0060946788                        
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:                            Ambu B                              
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change:            223,233,932 shares (DKK 111,616,966)
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Change:                          87,500 shares (DKK 43,750)          
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:             223,321,432 shares (DKK 111,660,716)
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price, new shares:  55,000 shares - DKK 39.26           
                                 32,500 shares - DKK 77.12           
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:                      DKK 0.50                            
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                      AMBU B                              
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID                     3331                                
---------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=838938
AMBU-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.