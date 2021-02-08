Orbsat Corp Launches New Orbsat Government Business Unit with Relocation to Washington, D.C

New Unit to Focus on Providing Satellite-Enabled Technologies for Federal Government including Department of Defense and Homeland Security

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / Orbsat Corp (OTCQB:OSAT) ("Orbsat" or the "Company"), a global provider of communication solutions for connectivity to the world through next-generation satellite technology, today announced the formal launch of its new government services business unit, Orbsat Government, dedicated to serving the mobile satellite communications needs of federal government and military customers and the relocation of its headquarters to Washington, D.C.

Orbsat Government will draw upon Orbsat's nearly two decades of expertise in delivering and supporting satellite-based communications products and services for governments, enterprises, and consumers in over 165 countries. The new business unit is dedicated to providing government and military customers with satellite-based solutions including emergency locator systems, voice and high-speed data connectivity and IoT (internet of things) personnel and asset tracking solutions. The Company also intends to hire additional sales and dedicated customer service teams with experience in government contracting and procurement to support its operations. The Company's current sales office in Aventura, Florida will continue to service and support customers in North America and throughout Latin America.

"The U.S. Government continues to invest billions of dollars in upgrading and modernizing its capabilities through the deployment of advanced satellite-enabled technology throughout its federal and military branches, presenting us with many significant growth opportunities," said David Phipps, Chief Executive Officer of Orbsat. "Through our investments in Orbsat Government and programs like the Government Services Administration (GSA) which we intend to participate, we believe we can support the U.S. Government's growing needs for secure and effective satellite communications technology."

According to reports from the GAO (U.S. Government Accountability Office) published in late 2019, the "Department of Defense (DOD) officials estimate spending an average of $4 billion each year to acquire and sustain wideband satellite communications capabilities, including developing and fielding military satellite systems, contracting for commercial satellite communications services, and acquiring and operating satellite ground terminals."

About Orbsat Corp

Orbsat provides services and solutions to fulfill the rapidly growing global demand for satellite-based voice, high-speed data, tracking and IoT connectivity services. Building upon its long-term experience providing government, commercial, military and individual consumers with Mobile Satellite Services, Orbsat is positioned to capitalize on the significant opportunities being created by global investments in new and upgraded satellite networks. Orbsat's US and European based subsidiaries, Orbital Satcom and Global Telesat Communications, have provided global satellite connectivity solutions to more than 50,000 customers located in over 165 countries across the world. For more information, visit www.orbsat.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the Company's ability to launch products in various geographic locations, to grow and expand as intended, to raise additional capital to finance the Company's operations, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating) to change or differ from future results, including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

