CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd - Termination of GDRs program and delisting of GDRs

We wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on February 5, 2021, considered and approved the proposal for termination of the GDR program and delisting of the GDRs, which are outstanding and listed on the London Stock Exchange, subject to compliance with the applicable laws.

The Company will take necessary steps in this regard.

