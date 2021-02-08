Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Leak - East Africa Metals schafft den Ausbruch!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DNAY ISIN: US12536P2011 Ticker-Symbol: CGV 
Stuttgart
08.02.21
08:46 Uhr
1,440 Euro
-0,010
-0,69 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.02.2021 | 14:10
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd - Termination of GDRs program and delisting of GDRs

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd - Termination of GDRs program and delisting of GDRs

PR Newswire

London, February 8

Dear Sir/Madam,

We wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on February 5, 2021, considered and approved the proposal for termination of the GDR program and delisting of the GDRs, which are outstanding and listed on the London Stock Exchange, subject to compliance with the applicable laws.

The Company will take necessary steps in this regard.

We would appreciate if you could take the same on record.

Thanking you.

CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.