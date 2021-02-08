Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2021) - QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be integrating Tradier Brokerage Inc. into its trading platform. Customers will be able to use QuantGate's mobile trading app, Pilot, to trade stocks within their existing portfolio. Traders can combine Tradier's commission free pricing and rapid execution with Pilot's ability to identify prime trading opportunities. The offering is perfectly suited to active traders seeking a competitive edge and convenience. Pilots AI and machine learning models learn and anticipate upcoming price behavior and presents this information in intuitive visual models for effective interpretation.

QuantGate's mission is to empower self-directed investors worldwide to make better trading decisions and thrive in the market. The integration with Tradier Brokerage Inc is an important step in reaching investors and fulfilling its mission.

"The team at QuantGate built its platform with a trader in mind every step of the way. We are pleased to partner with Tradier Brokerage to provide Pilot users and individual investors the ability to trade stocks commission free, using our performance enhancing technology. We look forward to launching this offering in the US market in the coming weeks," said QuantGate's COO, Ilan Yosef.

"We are super excited at Tradier to partner with innovators and technologists like the team at QuantGate. We believe that the platform will serve as a great one-stop platform for active traders and new earlier stage traders alike," said Dan Raju, Tradier CEO

About Tradier Brokerage Inc.

Tradier Brokerage, Inc, member FINRA and SIPC is an independent subsidiary of Tradier, Inc. The Brokerage API enables entrepreneurs, businesses, developers and active traders to solve their trading and brokerage challenges using independent content and tool providers of their choice - at simple and competitive prices.

About QuantGate Systems Inc.

QuantGate System Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (www.quantgatesystems.com) is a fintech company that has developed a real time sentiment trading platform, powered by sophisticated artificial intelligence and complex big-data processing algorithms, that identifies trading opportunities across multiple asset classes and financial exchanges. The platform simplifies investment decision-making to enable all types of investors to trade Stocks, Forex, Futures and Cryptocurrencies with confidence and empower the financial institutions (that serves investors) with best-in-class trading products and solutions. Having commercialized this technology, mobile, desktop and API products are now available to both retail and institutional investors globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth above may include forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties. Words such as "may", "could", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statement are inherently uncertain and that actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.

QuantGate Systems Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and cautions investors to consider all other risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in QuantGate filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

