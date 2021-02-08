Beyond Commerce, Inc.: Beyond Commerce Names Peter Stazzone as Chief Financial Officer

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYOC) (the "Company"), a provider of B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Stazzone as its Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Stazzone has more than 25 years experience in finance, operations management, and accounting within start-ups, high growth and multi-billion dollar organizations. Stazzone has been a member of the Beyond Commerce Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee since 2018.

Geordan Pursglove, Beyond Commerce's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are extremely excited to have Mr. Stazzone join us in a full-time role as Chief Financial Officer. His diverse range of experience from finance to operations at start-ups through high growth situations and multi-billion dollar companies will be invaluable to us as we continue to grow our business organically and through strategic acquisitions and seek to improve our capital markets positioning."

Peter Stazzone, Beyond Commerce's Chief Financial Officer, stated, "After watching from afar as a member of the Board of Directors, I realize the tremendous job Geordan and his team have accomplished over the past two years. I believe I can add a lot of value and want to play a more active role in assisting them rise to the next level, both business-wise and from a public company perspective. I look forward to working with Geordan and building shareholder value."

Prior to joining Beyond Commerce, Stazzone served as Chief Financial Officer of Strainz, Inc. from 2016-2021 where he oversaw the company's financial reporting, accounting, cash management, budgeting, resource management and financial strategy. Before Strainz, Stazzone was the Chief Financial Officer for Voce Telecom from 2000-2016 where he led the strategic transformation from a local telecom to a $100 million global carrier. Stazzone was also a managing director of 360networks, a publicly-traded global broadband network services provider. Peter has held management positions in finance and accounting in private industry and public accounting with firms in Chicago and San Francisco. Peter has an MBA degree in finance from DePaul University and a BS in accounting from the University of Illinois at Urbana. In addition, he is a Certified Public Accountant.

About Beyond Commerce , Inc .

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC Pink:BYOC) is focused on business combinations of "big data" companies in global B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. The Company's objective is to develop and deploy disruptive strategic software technology that will build on organic growth potential and to exploit cross-selling opportunities. Beyond Commerce plans to offer a cohesive global digital product and services platform to provide clients with a single point of contact for their big data, marketing and related sales initiatives. For additional information, please visit: https://beyondcommerceinc.com and https://www.service800.com.

Twitter: @incbyoc

Facebook: fb.me/incbyoc

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections for such statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "design," "estimate," "except," "forecast,", "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," or the negatives or other tense of such terms and other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements and similar expressions. We use forward-looking statements relate to future events or future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels or activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

investors@beyondcommerceinc.com

p702-675-8022

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital

SOURCE: Beyond Commerce, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/628244/Beyond-Commerce-Names-Peter-Stazzone-as-Chief-Financial-Officer