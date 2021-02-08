Between Dandelions, Inc.: Optimus Healthcare Services, Inc Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire PainScript

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / Between Dandelions, Inc. (OTC PINK: HOPS), to be renamed as Optimus Healthcare Services, announced today that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) to acquire AdhereRx, d/b/a PainScript, a SaaS-based, Telehealth/Chronic Care Compliance platform company. Completion of the transaction is subject to, among other things, the completion of due diligence, the negotiation of a definitive agreement providing for the transaction and satisfaction of the conditions negotiated therein. While the parties are working towards finalizing the transaction as soon as possible, there can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that the proposed transaction will be consummated.

Kenny Orr, Chair of Optimus Healthcare Services, said today that "…the agreement we reached to acquire PainScript and its platform to provide a more effective chronic care compliance treatment for Substance Use Disorder (SUD) patients is a unique approach that will lead to better compliance, better patient care and better health outcomes. I have followed the PainScript story as it developed from a concept through clinical trials and now as it prepares to enter the commercial markets. I believe PainScript will be a key addition to our portfolio of companies."

"With the financial backing of Optimus Healthcare and the synergies available to us as a portfolio company, PainScript will be able to more quickly bring our SaaS telehealth product to physicians and the patients they treat," said Dan Cohen, CEO of PainScript. "The Optimus goal of bringing market-ready MedTech to physicians will lead to lower healthcare costs and improved patient outcomes. We are excited to be joining their team."

In addition, Optimus announced today that they will form a telehealth and medication compliance division called Telehealth Adherence and Compliance Technologies (TACT). PainScript shall be a wholly owned subsidiary of TACT.

About Optimus

Optimus will focus on acquiring controlling interests in healthcare-related businesses. Between Dandelions Inc. will file for a name change to Optimus Healthcare Services, Inc. as soon as possible.

Safe Harbor Statement Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of Between Dandelions, Inc. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project," and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Between Dandelions, Inc. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of Between Dandelions, Inc. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. Between Dandelions, Inc.'s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond Between Dandelions, Inc.'s control. In addition to those discussed in Between Dandelions, Inc.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by Between Dandelions, Inc.'s management, including, but not limited to, Between Dandelions, Inc.'s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, Between Dandelions, Inc.'s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, Between Dandelions, Inc.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities and, in identifying contracts which match Between Dandelions, Inc.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. Between Dandelions, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Path Forward

The Company expects to update its financials, name change and symbol change as soon as possible.

About PainScript

PainScript's (www.painscript.com) medical treatment compliance platform, which is focused on creating a personalized pathway to support chronic care management (CCM) interventions for patients suffering from opioid and other substance use disorders (SUD). The platform is a technology based clinically validated (9-separate published and peer-reviewed clinical trials) protocols. PainScript's approach is very accessible and user-friendly via a digital platform to provide the physician and patients daily, evidence-based telehealth monitoring interventions designed to effectively improve patient compliance with treatment protocols, leading to better health outcomes and a reduction in related healthcare costs.

The platform uses daily contact between scheduled therapy treatments as the evidence demonstrates greater adherence to clinical protocols that, in turn, leads to an improved health benefit. The PainScript platform is designed with a HIPAA compliant, "concierge medicine" approach, allowing for real-time doctor-patient interactions, remote monitoring and communication, appointment scheduling and an early warning of treatment complications. Near-term additions to the platform include AI/ML analysis and Electronic Healthcare Record (EHR) transcription.

Contacts:

Optimus HealthCare Services, Inc.

Marc Wiener, COO

mwiener@researchcra.com

516-669-6555

PainScript

Dan Cohen, CEO

dlc@painscript.com

202-329-1825

SOURCE: Between Dandelions, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/628257/Optimus-Healthcare-Services-Inc-Signs-Letter-of-Intent-to-Acquire-PainScript