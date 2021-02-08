Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.: Naturally Splendid Receives Business Excellence Award from Chamber of Commerce

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce has selected Naturally Splendid as the 2020 Business Excellence Awards winner in the Large Business of the Year category.

Amongst the criteria considered, the judging committee recognized Naturally Splendid for our ability to navigate COVID-19, and respected how we chose to overcome the challenges we have faced during these difficult times. The judges were also intrigued by the many new and innovative ideas including our latest offering, NATERA Plant Based Foods, as well as for the overall passion we have for what we do.

Naturally Splendid operates a Safe Quality Food certified manufacturing facility in the municipality of Pitt Meadows through our 100% owned subsidiary, Prosnack Natural Foods.

Prosnack focuses on manufacturing a wide range of nutritious, plant-based bars and bites under several Company brands including NATERA Sport Key-To-Life keto friendly bars and Woods Wild mushroom fortified bars. Prosnack also contract manufactures for several clients whose bars are sold in major retailers across the country.

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin states, "We are honoured to receive this award from The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce. I am so pleased to see that amongst the accolades, the passion we have for what we do was recognized. In this regard, Naturally Splendid co-founder Bryan Carson and myself, along with the Board of Directors, would like to thank the hard-working employees at Naturally Splendid. Together we remain committed to providing delicious plant-based nutrition to our much-valued clients".

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

NSE operates a Safe Quality Food Level 2 certified food manufacturing facility just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada. The Company has established numerous healthy, functional foods under recognized brands such as Natera Sport, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII, Elevate Me and Woods Wild Bar, and most recently Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment. The Company has a myriad of new products and line extensions under development that are approaching launch. NSE, through its joint venture Plasm Pharmaceutical, has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for treatment of COVID-19. NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of high demand, healthy omega 3 and 6 oils from hemp. NSE contract manufacturer for healthy, functional food products and ingredients focusing on plant-based ingredients. The Company provides contract manufacturing services for many healthy food companies, private labelling a wide variety of nutritional food products destined for global healthy food markets.

