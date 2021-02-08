Digital Development Partners, Inc.: Digital Development Obtains Exclusive Worldwide Distribution Rights and 80% Reduction in Royalty Rate to Disruptive EPA Registered Plant-Based Biopesticide MiteXstream

Digital Development Obtains Exclusive Worldwide Distribution Rights and 80% Reduction in Royalty Rate to Disruptive EPA Registered Plant-Based Biopesticide MiteXstream

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / Digital Development Partners, Inc. (OTC PINK:DGDM) ("DGDM" or the "Company"), the manufacturer of Grizzly Creek Naturals CBD products ("Grizzly Creek") announces it has obtained the exclusive worldwide distribution rights and an 80% reduction in the royalty rate to the disruptive plant-based biopesticide MiteXstream, an effective eradicator of spider mites, a pest that destroys crops, especially cannabis, hops, coffee, and house plants, as well as molds and mildew.

Spider Mites are an industry wide issue. In fact, in addition to cannabis, spider mites are a significant pest in the production of hemp and hops, among other agricultural products. MiteXstream eliminates spider mites and their eggs, with no risk of plant damage. Based upon independent lab testing, users of MiteXstream are able to treat their cannabis plants through the day of harvest and still satisfy state-level pesticide testing standards, creating a tremendous competitive advantage, the MiteXstream secret sauce!

Fabian G. Deneault, President of Digital Development, stated, "The original arrangement with related party Touchstone Enviro Solutions, Inc. was made under vastly different circumstances. The additional rights, reduction in royalty rate and recent EPA registration of MiteXstream have created a tremendous financial opportunity for our Company."

ABOUT MITEXSTREAM

Plant-based MiteXstream treats spider mites and other pests and outbreaks of mold and mildew through the day of harvest without state testing failures - that is MiteXstream's disruptive competitive advantage. In fact, the Company continues to believe that, due to MiteXstream's efficacy, the Company will become a Major Cannabis Innovator in the minds of industry players. MiteXstream provides a superior cost-benefit on valuable crops throughout the entire grow cycle.

ABOUT DGDM

DGDM manufactures and sells CBD products, including CBD Oils, gummies and pet treats, and Through its subsidiary Black Bird Potentials, DGDM manufactures and sells CBD products, including CBD Oils, gummies and pet treats, and CBD-infused personal care products, as well as hand sanitizer gel and spray products. In addition, Black Bird is a licensed grower of industrial hemp under the Montana Hemp Pilot Program. Black Bird is now the exclusive worldwide distributor for MiteXstream, an EPA-certified plant-based biopesticide effective in the eradication of spider mites, a pest that destroys crops, especially cannabis, hops, coffee and house plants, as well as molds and mildew. For more information please visit:

Web: https://www.digitaldevelopmentpartners.com/ and

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DGDMCorporate

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate," or similar expressions. Such forward looking-statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success, either financial or strategic, is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in the company's filings with the SEC, including its Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, which can be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Eric Newlan

Vice President

enewlan@digitaldevelopmentpartners.com

SOURCE: Digital Development Partners, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/628263/Digital-Development-Obtains-Exclusive-Worldwide-Distribution-Rights-and-80-Reduction-in-Royalty-Rate-to-Disruptive-EPA-Registered-Plant-Based-Biopesticide-MiteXstream