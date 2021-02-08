The "Parcels Market in Belgium: Market Insight Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report sets out the market structure, size in value and volume terms, growth, key trends, competitive landscape and forecasts for the parcels market in Belgium. It contains the Belgian chapter plus additional information drawn from the report: European Parcels: Market Insight Report 2020

The publisher's definition of the parcels market includes domestic, intra-European and international parcels. It also includes business-to-business, business-to- consumer and consumer consigned parcels.

Parcel weight definitions vary, between operators and countries, but most describe parcels up to various weights approaching 40kg. All service levels are included (time definite and deferred).

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Market Characteristics and Trends

Market Size and Growth

Competitive Landscape

Parcels Market Forecast

Appendix: List of abbreviations

Companies Mentioned

DHL

DPD (Belgium)

FedEx

GLS Belgium

UPS Belgium

bPost

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9rk1oc

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005484/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900